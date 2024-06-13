Today Is ‘Give Big CHQ’ Day in Chautauqua County

Today is the “Give Big CHQ” fundraiser in Chautauqua County.

The 24-hour online event was started by Chautauqua Region Community Foundation in 2018. Community Impact Officer Liz Jones said it has raised over $1.7 million for over 150 local organizations since that year.

She said this year over 130 non-profit organizations are taking part in the day of philanthropy.

Jones said the Community Foundation will be sponsoring a pool of $25,000 “And they are staggered throughout the day as different incentives. So, our overall prize opportunity is our 716 stretch pool. And so donors can help organizations qualify to receive additional dollars by giving between the timeframe of 7:16 a.m. and 7:16 p.m.”

Jones said local organizations will also have their own matches or challenges.

The Reg Lenna Center for the Arts will be one of the organizations participating in “Give Big CHQ” that has a special challenge.

The local arts organization is concentrating on obtaining donations for its Legacy Seat campaign between 7:16 a.m. and 7:16 p.m. If 100 individuals secure a legacy seat during that time period, the Lenna Foundation will donate $4,200 to the Reg. Visit the Reg Lenna’s page on the Give Big CHQ page to learn more

For information about all organizations taking part in Give Big CHQ and to make donations, visit https://www.givebigchq.org/