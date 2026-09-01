Trail Revitalization Work On Earl Cardot Eastland Overland Trail Complete

Phase V of trails revitalization work on the Earl Cardot Eastside Overland Trail has been completed.

The work was done on the trail in Boutwell Hill State Forest by Trail Construction Associates.

The project was a joint effort between the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation and the Chautauqua County Parks Department.

Chautauqua County Partnership for Economic Growth Trail Consultant Jacob Bodway said, “Updating this section of the Eastside Overland Trail was a monumental undertaking, with numerous stretches of incredibly wet soil that wouldn’t dry until late summer. However, TCA managed to build four key reroutes that not only added sustainability and necessary drainage to the trail, but which also relocated the trail along beautiful sections of the State Forest.”

Bodway added that TCA also remediated other stretches of trail, which will assist with drainage and accessibility. He said the project will be beneficial for skiers as the updated sections of the trail should remain drier than in the past during the winter months.

Phase V was funded through support from the Chautauqua Region Community Foundation; Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Legacy Funds administered by the Community Foundation for Greater Buffalo; Jessie Smith Darrah Fund; Lenna Foundation; Northern Chautauqua Community Foundation; and Ralph C. Sheldon Foundation.

Phase VI of the Overland Trails project will focus on both the Canadaway Creek Wildlife Management Area in the Town of Arkwright and Mount Pleasant State Forest in the Town of Chautauqua in 2027. Phase VI will be the final phase of the Overland Project, which initially began in 2021.