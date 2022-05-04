WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

Travelers Have Until May 2023 to Get Real ID Required to Fly Domestically

Travelers have a year to obtain Real ID compliant identification in order to fly domestically.

County Clerk Larry Barmore said the deadline to obtain this kind of identification is May 3, 2023. That date has been pushed back several times due to the Pandemic.

Those wishing to obtain a Real ID or Enhanced driver’s license can do so at any Chautauqua County Department of Motor Vehicles offices, either by walk-in or by making an appointment on the DMV website.

Everything required to obtain one of these licenses is available on the NYS DMV website at www.dmv.ny.gov.

