TRC’s Edgewater Art House Project Receives $195,000 ESD Grant

A joint project between the City of Jamestown and The Resource Center to create an art studio on the Riverwalk has received a $195,000 grant.

The funding comes from an Empire State Development grant.

The proposed Edgewater Art House project will be located on Eighth Street across from the future Riverwalk Community Skatepark and McCrea Point Park. The project will re-purpose a storage garage currently located at the Edgewater Day Habilitation Site.

The Arthouse will provide access to an indoor and outdoor art studio for people with disabilities and the community at-large. The community art classes provided will include painting, drawing, mixed media, ceramics and a gallery space to showcase the art.

The Resource Center President and CEO Denise Jones said they hope to break ground on the project this Spring.