Tri-County Family Medicine in Gowanda Merging With The Chautauqua Center

The Chautauqua Center has merged with Tri-County Family Medicine Associates in Gowanda.

This is the latest acquisition by TCC following Chautauqua Physical and Occupational Therapy merging with the federally-qualified health center in September 2022.

TCC CEO Michael Pease said in a statement, “We are confident that this merger will result in the long-term sustainability of Tri-County Family Medicine. We commit to providing the highest quality of care to existing and new patients, with no lapses in services.”

Tri-County Family Medicine co-founder Dr. James Wild said, “We strongly believe that this acquisition will bring great benefit to our patients and the community as a whole, as we continue to deliver efficient, effective, accessible, and affordable healthcare.”

TCC officials expect the merger to be completed soon and said patients should not experience any disruption in service.

Tri-County Family Medicine continues to accept new patients. For more information, call (716) 241-7067 or visit www.tri-countyfamilymedicine.com.

