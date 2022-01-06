Truck Driver in Fatal Vehicle-Pedestrian Accident In Jail on Update Charges

The truck driver charged in the vehicle-pedestrian accident that killed 15-year old Alexis Hughan is in jail on more charges.

Jamestown Police report 58-year old Randall Rolison was sent to the County Jail without bail after an investigation found new information led to the upgraded charge of leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident involving a death, which is a felony.

A preliminary hearing was held in Jamestown City Court Wednesday with Judge John LaMancuso ruling there was reasonable cause to believe a crime was committed. The case goes to a Grand Jury now.

Police say the investigation is continuing and additional charges are possible pending the results of toxicology submitted to the State Police Crime Lab in Albany.

A memorial service will be held for Lexy Hughan this Saturday, January 8, at First Covenant Church. Friends will be received beginning at 11 a.m. with the service starting at 1:00 p.m.

A celebration of Lexi’s life will follow at The Spire Theater’s Odyssey Hall.