Turning the River Green Event Set for March 18 in Jamestown

The Annual Turning the River Green event is set for Saturday, March 18.

The City of Jamestown, the Chautauqua County Chamber of Commerce, and Collaborative Children’s Solutions are hosting the free event along the Riverwalk in Brooklyn Square.

Kids activities will begin at 10:00 a.m., featuring games, tie dye, face painting, and more.

At 11:00 a.m., Jamestown’s own Lucky Leprechaun will Turn the River Green.

Kids activities will continue until noon with a Downtown Scavenger Hunt taking place from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Entry forms will be available at the river event.

