Turtles The Feature For Audubon T-Shirt Fundraiser

Turtles will be the feature of the Audubon Community Nature Center‘s 2024 t-shirt fundraiser.

In-house designer Kim Turner designed a shirt with a turtle tower image for the fundraiser.

Along with adult and youth hooded sweatshirts, t-shirts come in a variety of adult sizes in short and long sleeves, women’s cut short-sleeves, and youth tees. XXLs are available for an additional charge. All are made from a cotton-poly blend and are a mint-green color with brown print.

Funds raised by this sale benefit ACNC’s numerous nature education programs. Local business, Sideline Sports, will be printing the shirts.

Orders must be placed by Monday, September 2.

For more information, visit AudubonCNC.org.