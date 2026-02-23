Two Area Youth Selected For International Judging Competition In Scotland

Two members of the New York State 4-H Dairy Cattle Judging Team have been selected to represent New York at an international judging competition during the Scottish Royal Highland Show in Edinburgh, Scotland, in June 2026.

These 4-H members, Dayne Jantzi of Chautauqua County and Olivia Shawley of Cattaraugus County, were part of the New York State 4-H team that competed against 23 teams from across the country at the National 4-H Dairy Cattle Judging Contest in Madison, Wisconsin. Coached by Dr. Doug Waterman, the team’s outstanding performance earned them an invitation to participate in the international competition, along with an agricultural tour of Scotland.

Dayne Jantzi, son of Brian and Mary Jantzi of Clymer, New York, is a senior at Chautauqua Lake Central School. He serves as senior class president, is a National Honor Society member, and competes in varsity soccer, bowling, tennis and track. A former national champion with the NYS 4-H Dairy Quiz Bowl Team, Dayne earned first-place individual honors at the New York State level in 2025 and top breed placements at the World Dairy Expo. He plans to pursue a degree in chemical engineering and is proud to represent both his community and New York State on the international stage.

Olivia Shawley, daughter of Scott and Melissa Shawley and granddaughter of Dana and Julie Rublee, is a senior at Randolph Central School. She serves as class secretary, is a member of the National Honor Society, and competes in varsity volleyball. Olivia is the current New York State Dairy Ambassador and a two-time member of the NYS Dairy Judging Team. In 2025, she earned first place in the Brown Swiss breed and a high overall individual ranking at the World Dairy Expo in Madison, Wisconsin. She plans to pursue a degree in Agricultural Communications and is honored to represent New York 4-H internationally.

The Royal Highland Show dates back over 200 years, and this dairy competition puts local teens into a world-class agricultural competition. Dairy judging is the evaluation of dairy cattle based on their traits, or “conformation,” ranking them according to how closely they resemble the ideal, high-producing dairy cow. Participants analyze, compare, and rank classes of four animals, then justify their decisions through oral reasons, which helps develop skills in critical thinking, observation, and public speaking.

The teens are raising money for their international competition. Donations are being accepted in the form of cash or checks payable to CCE Cattaraugus County, with “Scotland Trip” in the memo line. Donations will be split evenly between the two 4-H youth. Donations can be mailed to: CCE Cattaraugus County Office at 28 Parkside Drive, Ellicottville NY 14736.