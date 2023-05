Two people died in a house fire in the town of Gerry Sunday morning.

The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office said fire crews were called to 4932 Herrick Road around 5:51 a.m. yesterday for a structure fire.

Two residents of the home, Jeffrey and Judith Church, both 66-years old, were found dead inside the the home by Fire Department personnel.

The Chautauqua County Fire Investigation Team is still investigating the cause of the fire.