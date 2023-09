Two people were killed in a motorcycle and pickup truck crash on Route 394 on Sunday.

The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a crash on Route 394 near Woodlawn at 12:43 p.m. Sunday, September 3. Deputies said it appeared that a pick-up truck made a lefthand turn in front of the oncoming motorcycle. Both the man and the woman riding the motorcycle died.

Names have not been released at this time and the investigation is ongoing.