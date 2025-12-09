Two Fredonia Women Arrested In 7-11 Burglary

Two Fredonia women have been arrested for burglarizing the East Second Street 7-11.

Jamestown Police responded to the burglary at the Jamestown store at 9:00 a.m. Sunday morning. They said a suspect had passed a note demanding money and then ran away after receiving that money. A further investigation found that a second suspect fled by car and was picked up a short distance away. The investigation then led police to an address in the town of Charlotte. JPD officers, Sheriff’s Deputies, and New York State Police arrested 36-year old Johnee C. Thompson and 22 year old Kaelyn A. Hayward at that location.

Both women have been charged with 2nd Degree Robbery, 3rd Degree Grand Larceny, and 4th Degree Conspiracy.