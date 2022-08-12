Two Injured in Plane Crash in Harmony

Two Ohio men were injured after their plane crashed in the town of Harmony late Thursday night.

The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office says they received a report of a plane down on Baker Street Extension just after 11:00 p.m..

The pilot, 63-year old Lawrence Zupon of Bentleyville, Ohio, had been conducting training exercises when the plane lost power, causing the plane to crash into a wooded area. Zupon and passenger, 25-year old Daniel Rossi of Mayfield Heights, Ohio were able to escape the wreckage. They were treated at the scene before being sent to Hamot Medical Center in Erie for further treatment.

The accident remains under investigation by the Sheriff’s Office and the Federal Aviation Administration.