Two Jamestown Charged With Robbery In Connection With March Homicide

Two Jamestown men have been arrested for robbery in connection with the March homicide on Prendergast Avenue.

Jamestown Police report 35-year old Juan Rivera was arrested on March 19 and charged with 2nd Degree criminal possession of a weapon. He is in the County Jail on $50,000 bail. 53-year old William Hernandez has been charged with 1st Degree Robbery.

26-year old Trevon Tripp of Dunkirk died following a shooting at 839 Prendergast Avenue on March 18. Two other victims were seriously injured.

Police say detectives have identified several individuals who were involved in the incident and the detectives have been gathering further details along with physical evidence.

They added the investigation is continuing and further charges are expected to be presented to a Chautauqua County Grand Jury at a later time by the County District Attorney’s Office.

Anyone with further information can contact the Jamestown Police Department at (716) 483-7536, call the anonymous tip line at (716) 483-TIPS (8477), or email info@jpdny.com.