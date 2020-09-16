Two Jamestown Distance-Learning Students Test Positive for COVID-19

JAMESTOWN – The Jamestown School District put out a media release on Wednesday afternoon informing the public that two Jamestown distance learning students have tested positive for COVID-19.

Jamestown Public Schools has been notified by the Chautauqua County Department of Health that two members of our Jamestown community have tested positive for COVID-19. We have learned that these individuals are siblings and students who attend by distance learning only, and have not been physically present at Jamestown High School.



JPS continues to work closely with the Chautauqua County Health Department on contact tracing of any confirmed cases. Any individuals who may have been in close contact, as defined by the Chautauqua County Department of Health, with a confirmed case will be contacted directly by the Department of Health with pertinent information and next steps.



“We appreciate our community’s efforts to work together to keep our students and staff safe by wearing face masks, maintaining social distancing and continuing frequent hand washing while on any school property,” said JPS Superintendent Dr. Kevin Whitaker. “The health and safety of our school community remains our number one priority.”



Students or staff that exhibit possible COVID-19 symptoms are asked to contact their health provider and stay home from school. Possible symptoms include fever over 100 F, chills, cough, shortness of breath, difficulty breathing, muscle aches, vomiting or diarrhea, or loss of taste or smell.



We will continue to keep our JPS community updated on any new information regarding the health and safety of our students and staff.

The announcement of the two cases comes just eight days into the new school year, with classes resuming on Tuesday, Sept. 8. The Chautauqua County Department of Health is expected to release its COVID-19 update for Wednesday later in the afternoon.