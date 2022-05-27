Two Jamestown Men in Jail on Burglary Charges

Two Jamestown men are in jail after Police say they broke into a business on Cherry Street early Thursday morning.

Jamestown Police said they received a 9-1-1 call just before 4:30 a.m. from Cherry Street business, Gypsy Moon Cake Company, about two people breaking into the store front next door. When officers arrived, the suspects tried to run away down West Second Street, but were caught.

Police arrested 28 year old Steven Becker and 34-year old Erik Morrison on burglary, criminal mischief, and obstruction charges. They were arraigned in City Court and sent to the County Jail in Mayville.