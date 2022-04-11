Two JPS Teachers to Be Honored by Western New York Educational Service Council

Two Jamestown Public School teachers will be honored by the Western New York Educational Service Council.

Jamestown High School English as a New Language paraprofessional, Celia Wilson, will receive the Award for Excellence for Support Staff Services. Bush Elementary School First Grade teacher April Shoup will receive the Award of Excellence for Teaching. Both will be honored at the WNYESC’s 16th Annual Awards Banquet on April 26th.

The annual banquet honors teachers, support staff, administrators and Board of Education members. Nominations highlight how the nominee demonstrated dedication and exemplary service to the district and the regional educational community, how the individual demonstrated leadership, how he or she made a difference in the district, and why he or she is an outstanding member of the district.

Mrs. Shoup has taught for seven years in Jamestown and is a member of the Bush Elementary School Building Leadership Team, K-8 Literacy Curriculum Advisory Committee and Spirit Committee.

Mrs. Wilson has also been with Jamestown Schools for seven years. She assists in classrooms, works on ENL skills with 15-20 students per semester, translates during Regents exams and helps to communicate with families.

WNYESC is a non-profit educational organization affiliated with SUNY at Buffalo representing 70 school districts in an eight county region.