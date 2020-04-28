Two Local Heath Centers to Receive Nearly $4 Million in Federal Funding

WASHINGTON – The Chautauqua Center and the Southern Tier Community Health Network (AKA Universal Primary Care) are set to receive $2.23 million and $1.76 million respectively as part of the a round of funding administered by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

According to a media release from Congressman Tom Reed’s Office, the grant funding provides critical financial assistance to health care providers in under-served areas.

“We care about making sure our constituents have fair access to the quality medical care they need, especially in our current situation,” said Reed. “We were proud to support this funding and we will continue to fight for the support and resources our region needs to maintain our health care system.”

“The news that we have been funded for another three years allows The Chautauqua Center to continue its mission to deliver comprehensive high quality patient-centered health and support services in the Chautauqua region and the surrounding areas,” said Chautauqua Center CEO Michael C. Pease. “Now more than ever, health centers across the nation are serving as critical front line providers during the pandemic. We appreciate the leadership of congressman Reed and other elected officials who have supported us in the past and continue to do so now. Without this support we would not be able to provide the fully integrated care we do including primary care, women’s health, behavioral health, oral health, chiropractic services, pharmacy and a number of support services. Through the vision of our community board of directors we have grown to over 120 staff members serving more than 13,000 people since we were first awarded in 2012.”

“This funding allows us to continue the care we provide for the community, regardless of ability to pay or insurance status,” said Southern Tier Community Health Network CEO George Barton. “We’re certainly blessed to be a recipient off the funds. We serve over 10,000 people a year and this funding is critically important to address the needs of the community not only medically, but also through dental and mental health services.”

The Chautauqua Center has two locations in Chautauqua County, including the recently completed facility on Institute Street in Jamestown.

Southern Tier Community Health Network is the only Federally Qualified Health Center in Cattaraugus, Allegany and McKean (Pennsylvania) counties.