Two People Injured In Shooting Near Peach Street in Jamestown

Two people were hurt in an early morning shooting near Peach Street in Jamestown.

Jamestown Police responded to the area of Peach Street at Winsor Street just before 2:30am on a report of several shots being fired. Officers determined that an altercation had occurred in the street between several people who had been attending a gathering on Peach Street. During this altercation, several shots were fired by several people resulting in two people being shot. Both victims were treated and released from UPMC Jamestown for non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation is continuing and anyone who may have information on this shooting is asked to contact the Jamestown Police Department at 716-483-7537 or an anonymous tip can be left on the departments Tip Line at 716-483-Tips (8477). All calls and tips are kept confidential.