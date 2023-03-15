Two Workshops Being Held to Help Local Businesses Find, Keep Personnel

Two events are being held this month to help local businesses find and keep personnel.

The Chautauqua County Chamber of Commerce will present an online Tuesday Talks panel discussion at 8:30 a.m., Tuesday, March 21.

Guest panelists are County Economic Development Coordinator Nate Aldrich, Chautauqua Works’ Katie Geise, Jamestown Community College Workforce Development’s Brian Lebarron, and JCC’s Career Services’ Julie Page. Panelists will touch on the overall job market and workforce status including broad efforts to recruit and retain employees across Chautauqua County.

Tuesday Talks is a one-hour, online-only forum to provide tips and guidance for local business people. All attendees must register through the Chamber’s web calendar at www.chautauquachamber.org/events to get the Zoom link. Tuesday Talks is free and open to all local businesses, whether they are Chamber members or not.

The Chautauqua County Visitors Bureau will hold a free Spring Tourism Workshop from 8:30 a.m. to noon, Thursday, March 23 in the Carnahan Center at Jamestown Community College. The topic will be “Ramping Up for Seasonal Hiring.”

Speakers for this morning-long in person event will be Cabana Sam’s/Sunset Bay Beach Club owner Kelly Borrello, Chautauqua Harbor Hotel Sales Manager William Hart Frantz, and a panel from Chautauqua Works led by Executive Director Katie Geise and including representatives from the New York State Department of Labor.

To register for the CCVB workshop visit them online at www.tourchautauqua.com/spring-2023-tourism-workshop.

Both the Chamber and CCVB events are being held in conjunction with the Small Business Development Center at JCC.