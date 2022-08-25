U.S. News & World Report Names National Comedy Center ‘Top 25 Family Weekend Getaway’

U.S. News & World Report has named the National Comedy Center a “Top 25 Family Weekend Getaways in the U.S.”

The publication states that the top getaways guarantee enriching activities for all ages and that the destinations offer special experiences, “affordable lodging, and sophisticated dining and entertainment.”

The National Comedy Center is one of only eight destinations in the Northeast on the family weekend getaway list and one of only three destinations located in New York State.

The full U.S. News & World Report article can be found at: https://travel.usnews.com/features/top-family-weekend-getaways-in-the-us