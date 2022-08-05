U.S. Route 20 Designated as ‘New York Medal of Honor Highway’

Governor Kathy Hochul has signed legislation designating U.S. Route 20 as “New York Medal of Honor Highway.”

A portion of U.S. Route 20 will be further designated “The Disabled American Veterans – New York Medal of Honor Highway.”

Hochul said, “By designating our portion of U.S. Route 20 as New York Medal of Honor Highway, we are joining a cross-country effort by nine other state governments to honor our service members who achieved the highest level of prestige.”

U.S. Route 20 is one of the largest highways in the country, spanning coast to coast connecting Newport, Oregon to Boston, Massachusetts. Over the last few years, various state governments have passed laws designating portions of this road as the “Medal of Honor Highway”. New York is among the remaining states to pass legislation which follows this movement.