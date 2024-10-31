Unitarian Church To Hold Annual Halloween Read and Treat

The Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Jamestown will hold its annual Halloween Read and Treat during Jamestown’s Trick or Treat hours tonight

From 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., the church at 1255 Prendergast Avenue will be open for kids, teens and adults to enjoy treats, choose books from a large selection for all ages, and do a simple craft, if they would like.

Inspired by research showing that growing up with more books in their home increases a person’s literacy and educational achievement, the UUCJ Social Justice Committee is committed to making more books available to children in the Jamestown community.

The two book boxes in front of the church building—one for children and one for adults—are filled with books that are free for the taking. The church also encourages reading by giving books to Fletcher Elementary School kindergarteners, adding a Halloween giveaway this year.

There is parking behind the church.

For more information, visit UUJamestown.org.