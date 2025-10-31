Unitarian Universalist Congregation Offering Free Books During Trick Or Treating Hours

The Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Jamestown will continues its annual Halloween Read and Treat during Jamestown’s Trick or Treat hours tonight

The church at 1255 Prendergast Avenue will be open for kids, teens and adults to enjoy treats, choose books from a large selection for all ages, and do a simple craft, if they would like.

Parking is available behind the church.

The two book boxes in front of the church building—one for children and one for adults—are always filled with books that are free for the taking. The church also encourages reading by giving books to Fletcher Elementary School kindergarten teachers four times each school year, including at Halloween.

Halloween Read and Treat®, with the motto “A treat for the mind as well as the sweet tooth,” is a program of Warren, Pa.’s Free Books for Kids Town, a literacy/education non-profit. Also participating in Jamestown is 3 Barker Street.

For more information, visit UUJamestown.org. You can learn about sponsoring Halloween Read and Treat® at your own home, business or organization at FreeBooksKidsTown.com/Halloween.