Unitarian Universalist Congregation To Offer Virtual Book Study On Social Change

Starting in October, the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Jamestown will offer a virtual book study on social change.

UUCJ member and local public school teacher Emily Garrick will facilitate the discussions on the book “Social Change Now: A Guide for Reflection and Connection” by strategist, lawyer, and racial justice advocate Deepa Iyer.

The discussions will take place at 7:00 p.m. on the second Wednesdays of October, November and December. There is no fee to participate.

Iyer created the social change ecosystem map as a way to identify the different roles needed to bring about change in the world. During the wave of social change movements in 2020, her map went viral, and since then, individuals and organizations all over the world have used it to help them organize for many different causes.

In a workbook format, Iyer guides the reader to consider a social justice group or movement as an ecosystem, supported by ten interconnected roles people can bring to the group’s shared mission—like builder, storyteller, disrupter, caregiver, and more. Readers explore what each role gives and what people performing that role may need in support.

Social Change Now offers real-world examples, prompts with room to write responses, and suggested practices to try immediately. It is a resource to accompany individuals and organizations throughout their lifelong social change journeys to build connected communities and equitable systems in our world.

To register to participate on Zoom, click on the Book Study button at UUJamestown.org. After registering with your name and email address, you will receive an email with the link to join the book study meetings.

The Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Jamestown is a progressive, liberal religious community serving the southern tier of Western New York and Warren County, Pa. Learn more at UUJamestown.org or Facebook.com/JamestownUU.