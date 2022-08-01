WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

A listener supported, non-commercial, low power FM radio station in Jamestown, NY.


United Way Announces 2022 Campaign Co-Chairs

United Way Announces 2022 Campaign Co-Chairs

United Way 2022 Campaign Co-Chairs: Danielle Stone, Heather Turner, Denise Heppler

The United Way of Southern Chautauqua County has announced the three co-chairs of their 2022 Fundraising Campaign.

Heather Turner, Denise Heppeler, and Danielle Stone will lead this year’s campaign, which will kick September 22. This year’s goal is $1.31 million.

These community dollars will be invested in 29 agencies running 42 local programs that align with four priorities: ensuring that families are self-sufficient, everyone is ready to work, young people succeed in school, and those in need can find help.

Heather Turner is the Owner of Blackstone Advanced Technologies & Ulrich Fabrication. She lives in Lakewood, New York with her husband, Ricky, and two young boys.

Denise Heppeler is a retired speech pathologist and special education chairperson from Jamestown Public Schools. She is currently employed by Jamestown Public Schools as Coordinator of Preschool Enrollment. Denise and her husband, Tom Heppeler, have 3 children and 5 grandchildren.

Danielle Stone is currently the Service Area Manager at Wegmans in Jamestown. She and her husband, Matthew, have four children and two dogs.

