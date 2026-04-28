United Way Announces New Director Of Finance And Administration

The United Way of Chautauqua County has announced the addition of Michael Krepps as the agency’s new Director of Finance & Administration.

With a background in administration, fundraising, and data management, Krepps brings more than 15 years of nonprofit and higher education experience to the organization.

In his new role, he will oversee the organization’s financial operations and administrative functions, working closely with staff and the Board of Directors to ensure strong stewardship and strategic alignment in support of United Way’s impact across Chautauqua County.

Most recently, Krepps served with the University of Arizona Foundation, where he specialized in advancement services and prospect management.

Prior to his time in higher education, Krepps served at BorderLinks, a nonprofit organization based in Tucson, Arizona. His career also includes leadership roles with other nonprofits, where he helped secure significant grant funding and expand community engagement efforts, as well as earlier work in volunteer management, international service, and nonprofit administration.

Krepps holds a Master’s degree in Nonprofit Administration. Known for his collaborative approach and attention to detail, he is passionate about leveraging strong systems and relationships to advance organizational impact.

Krepps is originally from Tucson, Arizona and started his professional career in Chicago – where he met his now wife, a Chautauqua County native. Together, they now make their home in Bemus Point with their 1 year-old daughter.