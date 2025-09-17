United Way Kicks Off Annual Campaign With A Goal of $1.7 Million

The United Way of Chautauqua County has kicked off its 2025 Fundraising Campaign with a goal of raising $1.7 million.

This year’s Campaign Co-Chairs are former State Assemblyman Andy Goodell and his wife, Lisa Goodell, who is the former Executive Director of the Chautauqua Blind Association.

Last year, United Way programs impacted the lives of local individuals 52,213 times.

United Way invests more than $1.48 million in 46 programs at 38 community partner agencies, as well as its own initiatives and programs.

100% of donations stay in Chautauqua County and go toward supporting local programs creating measurable change in the areas of Youth Opportunity, Health Equity, Community Resiliency, and Self-Sufficiency.

To learn more the Campaign or view the 2025 campaign video, text “UWCHQ” to 91999.

For campaign materials or to schedule a workplace presentation, contact Communications and Marketing Manager Nick Dean by calling 716-483-1561 ext. 202 or by emailing ndean@uwayscc.org.