United Way Kicks Off Campaign to Raise $1.3 Million for Area Programs

The United Way of Southern Chautauqua County has kicked off its campaign to raise $1.3 million to support local agencies.

United Way Executive Director Amy Rohler said there’s an energy she has not felt in a couple of years, “So much related to the Pandemic and people having to navigate those things in their workplaces and being able to come out of that, you can just feel it in the air. So, we’re just excited about this year. I think it’s going to be a great year even though the economy is a little up and down right now. Inflation is something we’re just waiting to see what happens with it, but we have a generous community and we really think that we’ll be able to raise the money and reach our goal.”

Rohler said one of the things they learned during the pandemic was the many tools that can be used for people to give, “We do a text-to-give campaign now. We use QR codes all over the place. On our brochure is a QR code. You can right now pull out your phone and text ‘United We Can’ to 9-1-9-9-9 and pull up our donation page but you can watch the video when you use that code. You’ll know that 100% (of donations) stays local when you use that code. And then you can donate right then and there.”

United Way donations benefit 42 programs located at 29 agencies in Chautauqua County. The campaign runs until the end of the year with the results announced in January 2023.