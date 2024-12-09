United Way Looking for Volunteers To Help With Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program

Volunteers are needed to help the United Ways of Chautauqua County‘s 2025 Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program.

Through the VITA program, United Way and community volunteers provide free tax preparation services to qualifying residents.

The program’s success hinges on dedicated volunteers who prepare tax returns, assist with intake, and provide critical translation services.

Last year, VITA volunteers helped prepare 1,307 federal tax returns and 1,362 state returns, returning more than $1.9 million in refunds to local taxpayers.

Volunteers need no prior experience with all training and IRS certification being provided. Beyond preparing taxes, site support volunteers are needed for intake, welcoming clients and helping with paperwork. Additionally, translators, especially those fluent in Spanish, are much needed in order to help as many families as possible this coming year.

Volunteer opportunities will be available in Dunkirk, Jamestown, Mayville, Sinclairville and potentially other locations. Volunteers will be needed between January and April on Saturdays, weekday evenings and some weekday afternoons.

Interested volunteers can reach out to the United Ways of Chautauqua County by:

Calling 716-483-1561

Texting “UWVITA” to 41444

Emailing volunteer@uwayscc.org

The program will operate at community sites throughout Chautauqua County starting in late January. All scheduling of appointments will be handled by 211 Western New York, a free service funded in part by the United Ways of Chautauqua County.