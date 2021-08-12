United Way of Southern Chautauqua County Announces 2021 Campaign Co-Chairs

The United Way of Southern Chautauqua County has announced that Mark and Christine Tarbrake will be the 2021 Campaign Co-Chairs. The theme for this year’s campaign is “Help Today Gives Hope Tomorrow.”

Christine has been employed with M&T Bank for 40 years and is currently a Regional Sales Manager for the Southern Tier Region. She is currently Vice President of the Board of Directors for United Way of Southern Chautauqua County. Mark has been employed with SKF Industries for 42 years.

The United Way officially kicks off the 2021 campaign on September 9th. The goal for this year’s campaign is $1.3 million dollars. Funds raised will be invested in 43 local programs that align with four priorities: ensuring that families are self-sufficient, everyone is ready to work, young people succeed in school, and those in need can find help. One hundred percent of all donations remain in Chautauqua County.