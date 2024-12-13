United Way Releases New RFP For Funding

The United Ways of Chautauqua County have released a new Request For Proposal which includes a new funding framework designed to address critical community needs and achieve measurable, lasting impact.

Agencies seeking funding must align their programs with one or more of the following four strategic impact areas: Youth Opportunity, Health Equity, Community Resiliency or Self-Sufficiency.

These four impact areas take into consideration the unique qualities of the region and reflect the currently identified needs, service gaps, and barriers that exist within our community.

Approximately $1,150,000 will be allocated in each year of the two-year funding cycle. Allocations grants range from $7,500 to $155,000. United Way funds programs not agencies. It does not fund capital or building projects. Donations collected during United Way’s current fundraising campaign will become the grants allocated to agencies during the July 2025 through June 2027 funding cycle.

The changes to United Way’s funding process are due in part to its recent merger but also are a result of an equity audit conducted last year. In addition to recommendations made by the consultant, changes were made to the RFP process based on feedback from United Way’s community partners as well as from feedback given during site visits to nonprofits in Spring 2024.

Agencies seeking funding from United Way can submit applications through January 31, 2025, by using the Chautauqua Grants website www.ChautauquaGrants.org.

County nonprofits are encouraged to visit www.uwayscc.org to download the new RFP, which is a comprehensive explanation of all steps involved in successfully applying and being considered for funding.

In order to assist nonprofits in navigating the document, United Way is hosting an information session for agencies interested in applying for funding:

Lakewood: Wednesday, Dec. 18, 9am-11am at the Southern Chautauqua Federal Credit Union’s new Training Center located at 110 Mall Blvd.

During this session, United Way will provide an overview of the document, the application process, and answer questions. A Zoom link for the session can be found online at www.uwayscc.org.

Following the session, a recording of the meeting will also be posted online at United Way’s website.

For questions about the process, including questions about using Chautauqua Grants, contact UWCC Community Impact Manager Eric Rinaldo by emailing erinaldo@uwayscc.org or by calling the Jamestown office at 716-483-1561.