United Way Seeking Nominations for Joseph H. Mason Award

The United Way of Southern Chautauqua County is seeking nominations for the Joseph H. Mason Award.

The award is given to a union member or staff person whose volunteer service to the community honors the spirit of involvement exhibited by the late Joseph H. Mason.

Those interested in nominating someone can visit https://www.uwayscc.org/joseph-h-mason-community-service-award to download a nomination form.

Completed forms can be sent by mail to United Way of Southern Chautauqua County at 208 Pine Street, Jamestown, NY 14701 or emailed to Nicole Gustafson at ngustafson@uwayscc.org.

Nominations are due by June 8, 2022.

The Salute to Labor Dinner to celebrate this year’s award will be held on August 10 at the Chautauqua Harbor Hotel. Burl Swanson, a member of the Communication Workers of America (CWA) 1115 Union, was recognized as the 2021 Joseph H. Mason Award winner.