United Ways of Northern, Southern Chautauqua County Announce New Shared Position

Lisa Sunday

The United Way of Southern Chautauqua County and United Way of Northern Chautauqua County have announced Lisa Sunday as their new Finance and Administration Manager. This will be a shared position between the two organizations.

Lisa joined the United Way of Northern Chautauqua County staff part time in 2008, assisting in office operations. She was hired full time in 2016 as the Director of Operations, Development and Finance. Sunday will continue in this role via a contract agreement with the two United Ways. Lisa is a certified VITA Site Coordinator and has helped families get back close to $8 million in State and Federal fee-free income tax refund since 2015. She has been a State Employee Federated Appeal Chautauqua County Coordinator since 2008. Sunday holds a bachelor’s degree in Business Accounting and Non-Profit Management from SUNY Empire State College.

Sunday is a lifelong resident of Chautauqua County, and a member of Jamestown Vikings #65. She and her husband have two children and live in Brocton.

