Universal Mask Requirements for Child Care and Day Care Centers Start Today in NYS

Universal mask requirements for child care and day care centers in New York State begins today. Governor Kathy Hochul made the announcement Wednesday due to the recent surge in COVID-19 infections statewide.

The requirement applies to New York State Office of Children and Family Services-licensed and -registered child care centers, home-based group family and family child care programs, after-school child care programs and enrolled legally exempt group programs during operational hours.

The new masking requirements will also apply to facilities under the Office of Mental Health, the Office of Addiction Services and Supports; the Office for People With Developmental Disabilities, Office of Children and Family Services and the Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance.

This includes but is not limited to certified residential and day programs, inpatient and outpatient mental health facilities, substance abuse programs, juvenile detention programs, juvenile residential facilities, congregate foster care programs, runaway and homeless youth, domestic violence and other shelter programs. These requirements apply to anyone medically able to tolerate wearing a mask, regardless of vaccination status.

The new mask requirement in child care facilities brings New York State into compliance with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance issued in July that recommends universal indoor masking for anyone age two and older who has not been vaccinated against COVID-19 and is medically able to wear a mask.

Children under 12 years of age are not yet eligible to receive the vaccine.