Jamestown Police have released the name of the man who died in a shooting Tuesday night on Water Street.

Police say 46-year old Angel Pacheco was shot in his front yard at 60 Water Street around 8:30pm. Pacheco was transported to UPMC where he later died of his injuries.

Police are asking anyone with information on this shooting to contact JPD at (716) 483-7537. Anonymous tips can be left at (716) 483-8477. The investigation is on-going.