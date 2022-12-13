UPMC Chautauqua Holding Job Fair Today

UPMC Chautauqua is holding a job fair today.

The fair will take place from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. in UPMC Chautauqua’s Auditorium, located at 207 Foote Avenue.

This event is for both current employees and those interested in beginning a career at UPMC Chautauqua. There will be opportunities to interview in-person and the potential to receive a same-day job offer. UPMC said there are some jobs available that offer a sign-on bonus of up to $15,000.

To register for the job fair, click here.

For more information, contact Lisa Melquist at (716)-664-8232.