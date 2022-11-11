Upper Floors of Hall R. Clothier Building to Remain Closed through Nov. 18

While repairs are continuing at the Hall R. Clothier Building in Mayville, several floors continue to remain closed to the public.

Chautauqua County Executive PJ Wendel said the second, third, and fourth floors will be continue to be closed through November 18th. He said the county is still working to repair damage caused by a water line break.

County operations located on the first and basement floors of the HRC Building are not impacted by this closure and will remain open to the public.