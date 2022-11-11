WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

A listener supported, non-commercial, low power FM radio station in Jamestown, NY.


Stream WRFA

You are here: Home / News / Local News / Upper Floors of Hall R. Clothier Building to Remain Closed through Nov. 18

Upper Floors of Hall R. Clothier Building to Remain Closed through Nov. 18

By Leave a Comment

While repairs are continuing at the Hall R. Clothier Building in Mayville, several floors continue to remain closed to the public.

Chautauqua County Executive PJ Wendel said the second, third, and fourth floors will be continue to be closed through November 18th. He said the county is still working to repair damage caused by a water line break.

County operations located on the first and basement floors of the HRC Building are not impacted by this closure and will remain open to the public.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Donate to WRFA

Recent News

WRFA LP 107.9 FM is licensed by the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts in Jamestown, NY.