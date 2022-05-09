Veterans Council Seeks Participants for Memorial Day Parade

The United Veterans Council of Jamestown is looking for participants for the 2022 Memorial Day Parade on May 30.

Interested groups are encouraged to honor the U.S. Military and no hand outs are requested.

Parade line up begins at 9:00 a.m. on West Fourth Street beginning at Washington Street. The parade steps off promptly at 10:00 a.m. and will travel east down Fourth Street to Prendergast Avenue and continue to Buffalo Street and to Lakeview Cemetery.

Individuals and organizations who wish to participate can register at this site: https://forms.gle/7A8ca1VcYMBcoxo68