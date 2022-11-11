Veterans Day is the Last Statewide Free Fishing Day of 2022

Today is the last statewide Free Fishing Day of the year.

Governor Kathy Hochul said the day was chosen as part of Veterans Day. She said fishing is considered one of the most therapeutic outdoor activities, making it an ideal activity for veterans, those currently serving in the military, and all New Yorkers looking to get outside and enjoy the outdoors.

During designated Free Fishing Days, anglers do not need a fishing license to fish New York’s fresh waters. All other fishing regulations are in effect. For more information on Free Fishing Days visit the Department of Environmental Conservation‘s (DEC) website at https://www.dec.ny.gov/permits/6091.html

New York State residents who also qualify as active-duty military members (see https://www.dec.ny.gov/permits/6097.html for details) may receive a free fishing license, as well as a free hunting and/or trapping license, provided they have the appropriate hunter and/or trapper education. Veterans with a service-related disability of 40 percent or more (annual proof required from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs) can get reduced fee hunting and fishing licenses and preference for Deer Management Permits.

The State DEC reminds anglers they can now enjoy New York’s trout stream fishing resources year-round. Anglers are required to use only artificial lures and immediately release trout they catch. The catch-and-release season applies to inland trout streams only. Anglers should consult the DEC’s regulations guide for regulations associated with lakes and ponds that harbor trout before fishing.