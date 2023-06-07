Victims Identified In Plane Crash Near the Jamestown Airport

The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office has identified the two men who died in a plane crash near the Jamestown Airport Tuesday afternoon.

Sheriff Jim Quattrone identified the pilot as 52-year-old Roger Jay Ryall of Toronto, Canada and the plane’s passenger as 52-year-old David J. Hughes of British Columbia.

Just before 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, airport personnel, the Fluvanna Fire Department and mutual-aid agencies, responded to a grassy, wooded area northeast of the airport’s main terminal for a single engine plane crash.

When crews arrived on scene, they discovered the aircraft fully engulfed by fire with an on-board parachute deployed. After quickly extinguishing flames, an immediate search for victims began with local law enforcement using drones and receiving aid from STAT Medevac.

Quattrone confirmed the remains of the two male victims were discovered within the wreckage.

Sheriff Jim Quattrone said the Cirrus SR-22 traveled from Oshawa, Ontario, Canada to Erie, Pennsylvania Tuesday morning, before arriving at the Jamestown Airport to refuel just after noon. He said the plane departed at 1:41 p.m., crashing shortly after take-off.

An investigation by the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office, National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is continuing.