The Village of Falconer announced it has received a limited number of COVID-19 test kits and masks for distribution to Village residents.

Interested village residents can pick up test kits and masks in the Village Community Building lobby from 5:00-6:00 p.m., Tuesday, January 11.

This will be on a first come, first serve basis. Proof of very residency is required.

For more information, contact the Village Clerk at (716) 665-4400.