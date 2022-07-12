Village of Lakewood Looking at Establishing EMS Department, Billing for Ambulance Fees

The Village of Lakewood is investigating whether to establish an EMS Department in order to bill for EMS ambulance service in the village.

Trustee Ellen Barnes said the discussion was informational at this point, “So we can bring the information, not only to the public but to the different members of the Fire Department. They have a ton of questions. They’re the ones who go out there and do all the hard work, so obviously we want them to ask the questions – How is this going to work and how does it involve them, and rightfully so.”

The Village Board passed a resolution at a special meeting on Thursday, July 7 authorizing the investigation. The village’s Fire Department is staffed by volunteer members.