Vince Horrigan Inducted into New York State Senate Veterans’ Hall of Fame

Former Chautauqua County Executive and United States Air Force Colonel Vince Horrigan has been inducted into the New York State Senate Veterans’ Hall of Fame. The ceremony was held on Veterans’ Day at the Chautauqua County Veterans Service Agency in Jamestown.

Horrigan logged over 35-hundred hours as a fighter pilot in front-line fighter aircraft including the F-4, F-15, and F-16. His assignments included service as a United States Air Force fighter weapons school instructor, NATO tactical systems and readiness evaluator, security assistance program manager for the Pacific Rim Countries, and Deputy Commander for Combat Air Forces for the 50th Fighter Wing in the United Kingdom and 3rd Air Force in Europe. As a senior officer, he held Command, Pentagon and NATO international assignments.

A resident of Bemus Point, Mr. Horrigan is the former Executive Director of the Southwestern NY Chapter of the American Red Cross. He also served as a Chautauqua County Legislator and County Executive.

The New York State Senate Veterans’ Hall of Fame was created in 2005, to honor those veterans who have distinguished themselves in their military service and continue to devote themselves to serving their neighbors, communities and country.