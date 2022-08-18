WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

Volunteers Raise $31,000 To Remove Asbestos at Future UCAN Homeless Shelter

A volunteer group has helped raise funding needed to remove asbestos from UCAN City Mission‘s future women and children’s homeless shelter.

The volunteers, through the Ascension Leadership Academy, raised $31,000 through a virtual auction and an entertainment event.

The new shelter will be located in the former Field & Wright Building on North Main and First Street in downtown Jamestown.

UCAN Executive Director Jeff Rotunda said the facility will have 85 beds in addition to a laundry area, learning center, and a thrift store.

