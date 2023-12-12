WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

Vote on Jamestown Public Schools’ $126 Million Capital Improvement Project Today

Assistant Superintendent of Finance and Operations Brittnay Spry gives presentation on Capital Improvements Project (December 5, 2023)

The public vote on Jamestown Public SchoolsCapital Improvement Project takes place today.

Voting on the $126 million project starts at noon and goes until 9:00 p.m. tonight. Registered voters in the Jamestown Public Schools district may vote at Lincoln, Jefferson, or Washington Schools.

Assistant Superintendent of Finance and Operations Brittnay Spry said the goals of the project are to modernize classrooms, enhance safety, security and technology; and do essential maintenance.

She said there will be work done in every building in the district, “The IT Scope – we’re looking at replacing PA systems. We’re looking at installing blue light alarm systems district wide. We’re looking at replacing clocks, street signs.. going from the current model that we have to electronic street signs as well as replacing generators. We’re also looking to install some security improvements at the elementary schools, bollards, and rock barriers in gathering places; as well as window security film in those locations.”

Spry said there will be no tax impact to residents as 98% of the project will be funded by New York State with the remaining 2% local share being funded through capital reserve funds.

She added that of the total votes received, the Capital Project needs to receive 60% approval in order to pass.

For more information, visit jpsny.org/capitalproject

