JPS Kindergarten Registration Will Take Place May 7

Kindergarten registration in the Jamestown Public Schools will take place Tuesday, May 7 for the 2024-25 school year

Appointments to register a child for kindergarten can be made by contacting Central Registration at (716) 483-4344. The registration will be held at the Central Administration Office located at 197 Martin Road.

This registration day is only for students who are new to the Jamestown Public Schools. This registration is not for students who are currently enrolled in UPK programs at any Jamestown Public Schools UPK site, including Head Start at Bush Elementary School, Holy Family, A Children’s Place, YMCA, or YWCA. Registration information and forms will be mailed to families once an appointment is scheduled.

At the appointment you will meet with a registrar to review registration forms and documents, and with a school nurse to review health and development information. Children do not need to attend the registration appointment.

The following documents must be brought to the registration appointment:

– Completed JPS Registration Forms

– Original birth certificate

– Proof of residency: current residential lease, mortgage statement, utility bill or government document

– Parent ID

– Record of immunizations and record of physical examination with proof of lead testing

Before the registration appointment, a questionnaire also needs to be completed. This can be found at: https://asqonline.com/family/08bc47

For more information, call Central Registration at: (716) 483-4344.