Ward 3 Annual Action Plan Walking Tour Takes Place April 12

The City of Jamestown’s Annual Action Plan Walking Tour in Ward 3 takes place Tuesday, April 12.

The tour will start at 6:00 p.m. at the large pavilion in Jackson-Taylor Park. Director of Development Crystal Surdyk announced the Ward 2 walking tour has been rescheduled to 12pm, Saturday, May 7th. That tour will start at Washington Middle School.

The walking tours are an expansion of the required public input required by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development for cities that receive Community Development Block Grant and HOME program funds.