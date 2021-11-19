Ward 3 Councilmember Brackman Holds Onto Seat After Ballot Hand Count

Jamestown Ward 3 Council Member Regina Brackman holds onto her seat following a hand count of absentee and provisional affidavit ballots.

The Chautauqua County Board of Elections sent a release saying the Board is now required by New York State to hand county any race where the leading candidate is up by 20 votes or less.

After the initial absentee and affidavit ballot count, the Ward 3 race had been separated by just 2 votes.

Following the formal hand count, Ms. Brackman gained an additional 4 votes with Republican Challenger Robert Reedy‘s total number of votes remaining unchanged. Commissioner Brian Abram said the final results of that race, pending certification are 177 votes for Brackman and 171 for Reedy.