Water Main Break Closes Some Floors of Hall Clothier Building in Mayville

A water main break has resulted in the closure of some floors of the Hall Clothier Building in Mayville until Saturday.

Chautauqua County Executive PJ Wendel said the second, third, and fourth floors of the building will be closed to the public. This impacts the Public Health, Environmental Health and Social Services Divisions of the Department of Health and Human Services.

County operations located on the first and basement floors of the HRC Building, which include the Office for Aging Services, Public Defender’s Office, Board of Elections, and Department of Motor Vehicles are not impacted by this closure and will remain open to the public.

Residents are also reminded that early voting is still taking place at the Board of Elections Office this week.

All county staff at the HRC building are to report to work on November 3 as normal unless otherwise told by their supervisor.